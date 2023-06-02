Foo Fighters fans hear album first at Lowestoft at sunrise
A Foo Fighters fan travelled hundreds of miles to be amongst the first to hear the band's new album as the sun rose at the UK's most easterly point.
Georgia McManus was part of a select group who attended a sunrise listening party in Lowestoft, Suffolk, ahead of the release of But Here We Are.
The album is the American rock band's first since their drummer Taylor Hawkins died aged 50 last year.
Miss McManus described it as an outpouring "of grief".
She was among 80 or so people who gathered to listen to a recording of the album. The location was kept secret until the day before.
The 28-year-old from Manchester, who is seeing the band for the 27th time in Germany this weekend, said she travelled from Manchester to London and then joined the rest of the party attendees to travel to Lowestoft on Thursday.
She said none of them really knew what to expect but "there was a lot of anticipation and excitement in the air to get to hear the new album early".
They arrived at Ness Point at about 04:00 BST and got to hear the album 24 hours before it was released.
"We learnt that Lowestoft was chosen as the most eastern point of the country, following with the theme of a sunrise and horizon.
"Even though it was a cloudy start to the day, the waves crashing as you're listening to these raw and emotional songs was a special moment," she said.
As part of the event attendees were given lyric books for each song on the album and a limited edition postcard.
"Travelling overnight was absolutely worth it," Miss McManus added.
"The album is a powerful, honest and emotional outpour of grief but includes some of their best songs yet."
Another fan who attended the event described it as "emotional" and said "how Dave (Grohl) and the band put this together with everything that's happened is unbelievable".
Foo Fighters UK, a fan hub, said several sunrise listening parties happened around the world, from New Zealand across to Los Angeles.
It said it was orchestrated by the record label on request of the band's lead singer, Dave Grohl, to "signify the rise of a new day for the band".
