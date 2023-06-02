Prisoner is arrested after going on the run
A prisoner serving an eleven-and-a-half-year sentence for GBH and violent disorder has been arrested after going on the run from an open prison.
Michael Cocksedge, 22, was reported missing at about 19:00 BST on Monday from Hollesley Bay, Suffolk Police said.
He was "absent from a roll call" at the jail on the coast near Woodbridge, the force said.
Cocksedge, formerly of Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, was arrested in Cambridge, at about 21:20 on Tuesday and returned to the prison system.