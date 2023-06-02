Sudbury: Inquest into death of 'bags of bones' victim halted
An inquest into the death of a man whose remains were found in two bin bags in a river has been paused while detectives continue to investigate.
The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard although the remains had been established as being a man's, his identity is not yet known.
The inquest was suspended until 8 September.
Suffolk Police previously said officers were "committed to solving this complex case and obtaining justice for the victim".
Police said tests revealed the man was white, about 5ft 9in (1.8m) tall, of medium build and of North European heritage.
It is believed he died between 2008 and 2012, was in his late 50s or early 60s and of an "athletic or muscular build", but no cause of death had been established.
A 26-year-old man from Sudbury, arrested in 2021 in connection with the inquiry and released under investigation, would face no further action, police said.
