World's largest container ship leaves Felixstowe
- Published
A container ship said to be the largest in the world has set sail after its first visit to the Port of Felixstowe.
The MSC Loreto left at about 05:30 BST, having arrived at the container port in Suffolk at about 01:00 on Tuesday.
The Port of Rotterdam, one of its previous stops, said it had a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units) - the world's biggest container vessel.
It said it took over the title from the OOCL Spain, which has a capacity of 24,188 TEU.
The vessel, operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company and is registered in Liberia, started its maiden voyage from Ningbo in China in April.
The Port of Felixstowe said about 8,500 TEUs would be exchanged before the 400m-long (1,300ft) ship departed.
It was due to leave at 23:59 on Thursday, but left several hours later.
