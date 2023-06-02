World's largest container ship leaves Felixstowe

MSC Loreto departs from Felixstowe in June 2023Jeff Welch
The MSC Loreto left from Felixstowe (at the mouth of the River Orwell) at about 05:30 BST on Friday

A container ship said to be the largest in the world has set sail after its first visit to the Port of Felixstowe.

The MSC Loreto left at about 05:30 BST, having arrived at the container port in Suffolk at about 01:00 on Tuesday.

The Port of Rotterdam, one of its previous stops, said it had a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units) - the world's biggest container vessel.

It said it took over the title from the OOCL Spain, which has a capacity of 24,188 TEU.

The MSC Loreto arrived at Felixstowe - Britain's busiest container port - on Tuesday morning

The vessel, operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company and is registered in Liberia, started its maiden voyage from Ningbo in China in April.

The Port of Felixstowe said about 8,500 TEUs would be exchanged before the 400m-long (1,300ft) ship departed.

It was due to leave at 23:59 on Thursday, but left several hours later.

PA Media
The 400m-long (1,300ft) ship is believed to be the largest in the world, beating the previous container-capacity record by 158 TUEs
JW Shipping Photography
MSC Loreto first took to the open waters in April
JW Shipping Photography
The ship has left Britain's busiest container port
JW Shipping Photography
She arrived, on Tuesday, under the cover of darkness after a "brisk easterly breeze" on the North Sea delayed her arrival

