World's largest container ship docks at Felixstowe
- Published
A container ship said to be the largest in the world has docked at the Port of Felixstowe.
The Suffolk port said MSC Loreto arrived just before 01:00 BST.
Haven Ports Shipping UK said she arrived under the cover of darkness after a "brisk easterly breeze" delayed her arrival.
The Port of Rotterdam, where it recently docked, said it had a capacity of 24,346 TEU, making it currently world's biggest container vessel.
It said it took over the title from the OOCL Spain, which had a capacity of 24,188 TEU (20ft equivalent units).
The 400m-long (1,312ft) ship is due to leave Felixstowe at 20:30 on Thursday.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830