Brandon B1106 crash: Man and woman died in head-on collision
A man and woman died from "unsurvivable injuries" following a head-on car crash in rural Suffolk, an inquest heard.
The Nissan Note was being driven on the B1106 at Brandon, near Thetford, at 17:40 BST on 15 April, when it collided with a Jeep Cherokee travelling in the opposite direction.
Dilipan Sebastiampillai, 43, and Dorota Sebastiampillai, 41, were pronounced dead by emergency services about 15 minutes later.
The pair lived in London.
An inquest was opened and adjourned at the coroner's court in Ipswich and a full inquest hearing was scheduled for 6 December.
