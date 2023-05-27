Eye: Trial restricts number of lorries allowed in town
- Published
A trial that only allows lorries into a town centre that serve its shops and other businesses has begun.
Suffolk County Council said a number of buildings had been struck and pavements mounted in Eye in recent times, as lorries tried to negotiate narrow streets.
The experimental traffic regulation order will be in place for six months.
Town councillor and campaigner, Tunie Brandon, said lorry traffic had become "dangerous".
She said many of the streets were narrow and people in the town had become "anxious" and felt "intimidated" by the large vehicles.
Ms Brandon said a survey was carried out that showed most of the lorries were not local.
"This has been ongoing for a long time," she said. "We're not trying to eliminate it but reduce it to strictly local traffic.
"We are not intending for it to spread out to other villages - we have been bombarded by HGV traffic from four different directions and we're dispersing it a little bit."
Town mayor Johnnie Walker said there had been "traffic problems constantly" for the last 14 years he had lived in the town.
The county council said traffic would be subjected to a 7.5 tonne weight limit on Magdalen Street, Lowgate Street, Castle Street and The Rookery. Agricultural vehicles have been excluded.
A public consultation is due to run for six months, with the possibility of it doubling depending on feedback and traffic data.
Richard Smith, the county council's Conservative cabinet member for transport strategy, said the authority was keen to the hear the views of residents.
