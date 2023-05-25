Ipswich: Three arrests after 13 people are found in a lorry

Officers at a truck depot in IpswichBen Parker/BBC
Officers found 13 people suspected of entering the country illegally inside a truck on an Ipswich industrial estate
By Mariam Issimdar & Ben Parker
BBC News, Suffolk

A number of people suspected of entering the UK illegally have been found inside a lorry, police said.

Thirteen people were found inside an HGV on the Ransomes Industrial Estate, Ipswich, at about 10:40 BST on Thursday, Suffolk Police said.

The force confirmed three people have been arrested, including the male driver.

They were arrested on suspicion of immigration act offences and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Emergency services remain at the site and officers are currently liaising with Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

Ben Parker/BBC
Police and emergency services remain at the site where people were found in a truck on the Ransomes Industrial estate

