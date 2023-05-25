Ipswich: Three arrests after 13 people are found in a lorry
A number of people suspected of entering the UK illegally have been found inside a lorry, police said.
Thirteen people were found inside an HGV on the Ransomes Industrial Estate, Ipswich, at about 10:40 BST on Thursday, Suffolk Police said.
The force confirmed three people have been arrested, including the male driver.
They were arrested on suspicion of immigration act offences and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
Emergency services remain at the site and officers are currently liaising with Home Office Immigration Enforcement.
