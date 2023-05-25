Christchurch Park chicks could be 'grand-owlets' of Ipswich's Mabel
- Published
Owl chicks spotted in a park are thought to be the "grand-owlets" of a town's most famous feathered resident.
Mabel the owl became a tourist attraction after she made her home in full view in a tree hollow in Ipswich's Christchurch Park.
It is believed three tawny owls spotted in the park are the offspring of her daughter, Matilda.
Ipswich Borough Council's parks team said they had been spotted in the same tree and displayed family traits.
Mabel became known for showing "unique behaviour" by being perched out in the open after taking up residence in the town centre park.
It is this behaviour that has led park wardens to believe the three young birds are her descendants.
A council spokeswoman said: "Our parks team believe the three tawny owlets in Christchurch Park are Matilda's children, so are the grand-owlets of the famous Mabel.
"They have been spotted in the same tree and have been showing the same behaviour as Matilda as they are often active during the day, which is unusual for tawny owls."
Described an "opportunistic species", tawny owls feed on mice, voles, rats and garden birds in urban areas.
Their call, the classic 'too-wit too-woo', is not the call of a single bird, but instead made by a male and female calling to each other, Suffolk Wildlife Trust said.
Mabel has been immortalised in the park with an oak-carved figure of her, near the tree where she took up residence.
She and Matilda also helped inspire St Elizabeth Hospice's Big Hoot art trail in 2022.
