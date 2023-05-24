West Suffolk: Alliance formed to stop Tories running council

Following the 4 May local elections, the new ruling coalition will be led by Labour's Cliff Waterman, who said: "I promise I will not indulge in party politics in the council chamber."We recognise that communities and businesses across West Suffolk are currently facing enormous challenges and we are focussed on working together to tackle these."Tuesday night's leadership vote followed days of negotiations, with both the Conservatives and Labour trying to persuade the large grouping of independent councillors to join them in a coalition. The new alliance was supported by 37 votes to 25.