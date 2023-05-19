Owen Gardner's family 'overwhelmed' by tributes
- Published
The family of a 29-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car said they had been "overwhelmed" by tributes.
Owen Gardner, of Woodbridge, Suffolk, was struck by a grey Seat Ibiza in nearby Melton at about 00:25 BST on 8 May.
Emergency services responded but he died at the scene.
"He was loved by all who met him and has been described as generous, kind and quirky with an infectious smile and laugh," his family said.
"He touched the lives of so many and would brighten up a room.
"'There is going to be a moustache shaped hole in many people's lives', said a very close friend."
The former Farlingaye High School pupil had an older brother and sister and "many lifelong friends" from his school days, the statement added.
"We would like to thank the two members of the public who were first at the scene, the police, the ambulance and air ambulance service who attended to Owen."
Suffolk Police said they were continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident, and dashcam footage from Melton Road at that time.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk