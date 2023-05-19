Ipswich Parkrun volunteer dies after cycling crash
- Published
A runner and "dedicated" director at Ipswich Parkrun has died following a cycling accident.
Two cyclists were involved in a crash with a car near Ipswich on Wednesday, with one seriously hurt and airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
It has since emerged that a man, named locally as Ben Jacobs, died on Friday.
Suffolk Police confirmed a man in his 40s died following the collision at Bentley and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Ipswich Parkrun - a free, timed 5km (3.1m) event - shared the news on Facebook "with great shock and sadness" and said a minute's applause would be held before Saturday's event.
"Words cannot express how devastated and upset we are to share this terrible news with all our friends and colleagues within the Ipswich parkrun community, across parkrun in Suffolk and beyond," it said.
It described Mr Jacobs as "a friend to us all", a run director at Ipswich Parkrun and a "well-loved member" of Felixstowe Road Runners.
He had completed the Chantry Park course 324 times since 2014, with a personal best of 17 minutes and 46 seconds and was on site early most weeks to carry out safety checks.
Mr Jacobs also volunteered at the junior event, "while supporting his own children", the tribute added.
"Ipswich Parkrun will continue on Saturday but it will be understandably muted as Ben was a well-known and admired man amongst this community," the post said.
Police said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and two cyclists just off the A137 on Church Road, Bentley at about 19:00 BST.
The other cyclist sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital after checks.
Anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area at the time has been asked to review footage for any material which may assist police.
