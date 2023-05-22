Bramfield village green appeal backed by Oscar winner Charlie Mackesy
The creator of the film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is hosting a fundraising screening to help a community create a village green.
Villagers in Bramfield, Suffolk, hope to raise £70,000 to buy and transform a field into a community space.
Charlie Mackesy, who spent two years working on the Oscar-winning film in Suffolk, said he "loved the village".
Fiona Ryder, trustee of Bramfield Village Hall, said there was "genuine excitement" about his support.
The agricultural field is in the centre of the village, which has about 450 residents and is near Halesworth, and used as grazing for two horses.
Ms Ryder said when the hall trustees learned it was up for sale, they consulted residents on whether there was support to buy and maintain it.
"There's nowhere for the primary school to hold its sports day or for a village fete or for children to play in the centre of the village, so a survey showed overwhelming support for buying the land," she said.
Their plans for the village green include improving biodiversity by planting native hedging and a small orchard.
Ms Ryders said a "huge fundraising effort" by the villagers had raised about £50,000 so far, including donations from East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council.
Author and illustrator Mr Mackesy heard about their fundraising campaign "on the grapevine" and offered to help, according to Ms Ryders.
Mr Mackesy said: "I love the village and the village green.
"This will make such a huge difference to the community - which I feel strongly about as a Suffolk local."
He will be hosting a fundraising screening of the film of his book at Thorington Theatre, near Southwold, on 24 June, followed by an audience question and answer session and some live, on-screen drawing.
The story follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse as they journey together in the boy's search for a home.
