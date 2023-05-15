Pettaugh landowner heartbroken after barns go up in flames
A farmer has spoken of his shock after a large fire destroyed three barns.
About 4,000 tonnes of straw and vehicles were alight when fire crews arrived at Pettaugh, north of Ipswich, at about 04:50 BST on Saturday.
The nearby A1120 was shut for several hours while the flames were tackled.
Farm owner John Kerridge said the barns would have to be dismantled following the "heart-breaking" blaze. Fire crews believe it could have been started deliberately and have informed police.
Mr Kerridge said when he got to the scene on Saturday morning all three barns, which were full of straw, were "really, really, well alight".
He said it was "heart-breaking" to watch the flames.
"We've got all this mess to clean up and then they will dismantle them all," he said.
He added that he had yet to find out the financial cost of the fire.
No cause has been established so far.
