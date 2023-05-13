Rural barn fire in Pettaugh leads to emergency road closure
- Published
An emergency road closure is in place after a large fire broke out at three barns.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said 4,000 tonnes of straw and vehicles were alight when crews arrived to the blaze on A1120 at Pettaugh at 04:50 BST.
It said firefighters were still at the scene.
Mark Cragg, from the fire service, said he expected the A1120, between Pettaugh and Stonham Aspal, would be closed for the rest of the day.
He added: "I would urge residents to keep away from the area as best as possible, and to keep windows and doors closed.
"Very fortunately it is in a rural area so there aren't too many buildings around."
He said it was too early to say what caused the fire but investigations would take place.
Stonham Barns Park, which is based on the A1120 at Stonham Aspal, said access was still available to its site, but warned motorists to drive with caution and to keep windows closed.
