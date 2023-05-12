HM Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk celebrates birth of Suffolk punch colt
- Published
The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk is celebrating the birth of a Suffolk punch colt named after King Charles III.
Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, said the foal, named Dazzling King Charles, was born near Thetford on 4 May, two days before the King's Coronation.
Suffolk punch horses are classified as "critically endangered" by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.
Lady Clare said everybody was "so excited" about the foal's arrival.
His mother, mare Euston Sioux, gave birth to the colt - who is known by his stable name Charlie - just before 03:00, at the farm on the Euston estate, near Thetford in Norfolk.
"He was born so close to the Coronation that it was only right that we should give him a proper royal name," she said.
She added that it was also appropriate because King Charles was "very fond" of the Suffolk punch and had them at his Highgrove home.
Lady Clare has been breeding the Suffolk punch for more than 30 years, having fallen in love with them when she was "very small", she said.
"Then, for my Ruby wedding, my husband bought me one called Ruby," she said.
"I had been looking at them at a show and said if I had one I would never complain again if he went fishing - and one arrived the next day.
"They are absolutely charming... they have an exceptional temperament and love people."
She added that the "immensely strong" breed had "established the countryside we all love".
"Our countryside today, with its fields, border and hedgerows, was entirely created by these horses ploughing the fields," she said.
"They have always been a passion of mine and they are so endangered."
She said the average number of foals born in this country per year is 30 and that is "not enough going forward".
"They have been bred for more than 300 years as far as we know, they are an iconic British rare breed and could disappear in a twinkling if we don't try," she said.
"Each birth is very important and so much work is being done to keep them going."
She said work was also being done in the US, Australia and New Zealand.
"If we all work together, we'll hang on to them," she said.
According to Suffolk Horse Society (SHS), there are fewer than 500 purebred Suffolk punch horses in the UK, making them more endangered than the giant panda.