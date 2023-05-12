Great Waldingfield man found guilty of murdering wife and daughter
A father has been found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter after finding out his wife planned to leave him.
Peter Nash, 47, asphyxiated Jillu Nash, 43, and stabbed his daughter Louise, 12, at their home in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, in September.
He tried to end his life after the killings, the jury had been told.
Nash showed no emotion as the verdicts were returned. He will be sentenced on Wednesday.
He previously told jurors he would not change what happened as his wife and daughter's deaths were "logical".
Giving evidence, Nash also claimed the legal system did not apply to him and compared courts to casinos where "the house always wins".
Prosecutor David Josse KC, said Nash "calmly and chillingly" admitted to the killings and tried to justify it by stating it was punishment for his wife's infidelity and that his daughter was his "property".
Mark Leamey, whom Mrs Nash was having a relationship with, became worried when he could not contact her late on 7 September and on the morning of 8 September.
'Unhappy marriage'
Emergency services were called to the family's home and found Mrs Nash and the couple's daughter dead.
Nash was still in the property and had stabbed himself in the chest multiple times, the court was told.
The jury had heard the couple had a "difficult and unhappy marriage".
Videos were found on Mrs Nash's phone of her talking to her husband, which the prosecution believe she had tried to film "covertly".
In one clip he called his wife a "validated cheater".
In another clip, recorded less than a fortnight before the deaths, Nash accused his wife of being "a schemer" who causes chaos to get attention.
After murdering his family, evidence was found Nash tried to destroy his phone and home computer.
After two hours of deliberations, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on both counts of murder.
There was no evidence the defendant was suffering from a psychiatric illness, the court was told.
Mr Justice Murray described the case as "exceptionally serious" and remanded Nash in custody ahead of the sentencing hearing.
