Puppy recovered in east Suffolk raid becomes police dog
- Published
A puppy recovered in "grim conditions" by officers during a raid has been trained to become a crime-busting police dog.
PD Arnie, a German Shepherd/Malinois cross, was found by police during an operation in east Suffolk.
Ch Insp Sarsfield Donohue, from Suffolk Police, said he could see "real potential" in the dog. "He was assessed and the rest is history," he added.
PD Arnie will work out of Bury St Edmunds with handler PC Nick Lofthouse.
He graduated alongside PD Boris, a black German Shepherd, who was one of several dogs donated to the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit by a breeder.
Suffolk Police said PD Arnie was signed over to the force by his owner after he was found in "grim conditions".
The force said, despite his difficult early life, PD Arnie has turned out to be an "exceptional" dog and a quick learner, passing his training with "flying colours" and in half the time due to illness.
Dog instructor PC Jim Wells said he was "massively intelligent" and "exceptional" at tracking.
Ch Insp Donohue, who first met PD Arnie at Lowestoft Police Station more than a year ago, said Arnie would have had a "rather grim future" where he was recovered from.
"I am just delighted to see how he has turned out and no doubt he will be a real asset to Norfolk and Suffolk," he said.
PD Boris, meanwhile, is described as a "small dog with a mighty attitude". He will be based at Downham Market with PC Jamie Ward.
Both dogs were presented with their licensing certificates at a celebratory event at Norfolk Showground on 4 May.
The unit has more than 40 dogs ready to deploy to a variety of situations including tracking suspects and finding missing people, as well as specialist roles to do with drugs and explosives.
