Long Melford crash death couple were 'wonderful parents'
A couple who died after their car was involved in a crash with a cement mixer lorry have been described as "wonderful parents".
The collision happened in Long Melford, Suffolk, at 15:50 BST on Friday, 28 April, on the B1064 Sudbury Road, at the roundabout junction with the A134.
Augustin and Margaret Simmons, 87 and 86, from Sudbury, who were known as John and Peggy, died two days later.
Their children paid tribute to them and thanked the emergency services.
Linda, Karen and Kevin Simmons said: "Although we have lost the most wonderful parents, we will take consolation from knowing that they are still together and at peace."
Their children thanked "everyone involved in their rescue and subsequent treatment, with particular and heartfelt thanks to those first on the scene and that tried so very hard to help and comfort Peggy and John".
