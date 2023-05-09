A14 Orwell Bridge closed after lorry and car crash
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions following a crash where a lorry went through the central reservation.
Suffolk Police said a lorry and a car were involved in a crash at around 11:20 BST.
The closure between junctions 56 and 57 is causing significant delays in the area and the road is likely to be shut for some time.
National Highways said a diversion was in place.
A lorry travelling on the westbound carriageway smashed through the central reservation on to the eastbound carriageway during the crash.
Police said there were not thought to be any serious injuries.
Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service are at the scene and the road is expected to remain shut for a "significant" amount of time, the force said.
