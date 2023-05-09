Brandon death: Woman asked for help before death, inquest hears
A woman whose body was found in a pond in a Suffolk country park had asked for help at a care home before she died, an inquest heard.
The body of Egle Vengaliene, 35, of Bury Road, Brandon, was found at Brandon Country Park on 9 April, 2021.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard she tapped on the window of Brandon Park Care Home at about 05:30 BST, but ran off when the police were called.
The mother-of-five's body was found in the pond less than two hours later.
Care home workers said Ms Vengaliene was wet, cold and wearing no coat or shoes when she knocked on the window.
They said when they spoke to her, she wanted help and to go into the care home. They explained to her that they were unable to let her in but they could call the police for assistance.
At the mention of the police, Ms Vengaliene, who was originally from Lithuania, became "agitated" and said "no police, there will be big trouble", and ran off, the inquest was told.
The care workers did not see her again but one of them later saw a man giving chest compressions to somebody near the pond, the inquest heard.
Sgt Rowan Saunders of Suffolk Police said he attended the country park after the care home staff called but despite searching the vicinity, including the pond area, he could not locate Ms Vengaliene and returned to Mildenhall Police Station just after 06:00.
Emergency services were then called after Ms Vengaliene's body was found at about 07:00, the inquest was told.
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was drowning but it was unable to determine how this had occurred.
A murder trial was discontinued last year due to insufficient evidence.
The inquest is due to continue until 19 May.
