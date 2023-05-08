Leiston skatepark reopens with Coronation Jam after refurbishment

The reopening of the skatepark in Leiston, SuffolkRichard Knights/BBC
The park was officially opened on Sunday afternoon

An 18-year-old skatepark has officially reopened after a £150,000 extension and refurbishment.

A Coronation Jam has been held at Victory Recreational Ground Skate Park, in Leiston, Suffolk, to mark the event.

Andrew Pegg, 48, who originally designed the park and was called back to work on the improvements, said: "It's indescribable, it's so important for the community."

The three months of work was funded by Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council.

It said it wanted to hold the skate jam during King Charles III's Coronation celebrations, as it was "a unique and exciting way to celebrate this momentous weekend".

Robby West/BBC
James said he wanted to pursue skating and he was "motivated to learn the tricks; I'm just always thinking of skateboarding; it's always on my mind"

Dozens of people turned up for the party.

James, 15, from the town, said: "I started scootering when I was younger and then I saw these people skating around and I thought I want to do that and I just brought a board and haven't stopped since.

"It's amazing, it just helps you so much progressing, just being able to walk straight to the skatepark.

"It teaches you a lot of life lessons; you meet a lot of friends; it helps your social skills and it's just a good way to get out the house.

"I love it - it's brilliant."

Robby West/BBC
Andrew Pegg, from Leiston, said the park was always packed

Mr Pegg, 48, who is from Leiston, said the council "called me back in, and I put a bit of a team together".

The work began in February.

"It's just as rewarding to see someone young, tiny kids, learning new stuff, as seeing some really good skaters in the park," he said.

"It's fantastic; there's an awesome vibe down here; it's so important this place has become a real hub of activity.

"Every time people come down here they make new friendships, regardless of their ages. All the older guys are really willing to help the newer kids."

Robby West/BBC
Dan Webz, from Escapism Skateboards, said the day was "pretty cool"

Dan Webz of Escapism Skateboards, who the council described as a "skating supremo", opened the park and said: "Honestly I couldn't be happier."

Richard Knights/BBC
The refurbishment work took several months to be completed

