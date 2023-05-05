Ipswich Town to celebrate promotion at Christchurch Park
Ipswich Town will celebrate promotion from League One to the Championship with an event in the town.
The Tractor Boys ended their four-season stay in League One with a 6-0 victory over Exeter at Portman Road last Saturday.
First-team players and coaching staff will join up to 24,000 fans at the town's Christchurch Park on Monday.
The final game of the 2022/23 campaign will be at Fleetwood on Sunday.
Entry to the non-ticketed event, which will run from 12:00-14:00 BST, is free and has been arranged in conjunction with Ipswich Borough Council.
Hosted by club ambassador Simon Milton, supporters will hear from players, staff, former players and special guests.
No alcohol, flares or pyrotechnics will be allowed in the park and searches will take place on all entrances, the club said.
