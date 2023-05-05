Local elections 2023: Mid Suffolk leader loses seat to Greens
A Conservative council leader has lost her seat to the Green Party in a district that the latter is hoping to take control of.
Suzie Morley, who was the leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, lost her Stonham seat to Nicholas Hardingham by 196 votes.
She said it was "devastating" after four "really good" years.
Prior to Thursday's voting, the Greens had 12 seats, and need 18 to gain a majority.
The county's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore, who held the Claydon and Barham seat for the Conservatives, has also lost his seat to the Greens.
Counting in other wards continues.
No single party had overall control at Mid Suffolk after the last round of elections - the Conservatives held 16 seats, the Greens 12 and Liberal Democrats five, plus one was held by an independent.
If they won, it would be the first time the Greens have had a majority on a council anywhere in England, although they have been involved in ruling as a minority administration or as part of coalitions at councils including Brighton, where Caroline Lucas is the party's only MP.
All 34 seats were up for election in the Mid Suffolk district, which includes the towns of Stowmarket, Needham Market and Eye.
Of losing her seat, Ms Morley added: "We've achieved such a lot for our residents and businesses throughout Mid Suffolk and it's a real shame."
