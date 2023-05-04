Star Wars stormtrooper projected on Orwell bridge
A dancing Stormtrooper and lightsabers have been projected onto a bridge to mark Star Wars Day, May the 4th.
The images were shone on Orwell Bridge, just south of Ipswich, Suffolk, on Wednesday night.
Stuart Harris from Motion Mapping, Ipswich, a fan of the series said two "really bright" projectors were used.
He said all the "uprights" of the iconic bridge were "perfect for lightsabers, it was just a bit of fun".
"I had people messaging me saying, have you seen this, was this you?
"We weren't quite expecting this result," Mr Harris added.
Star Wars day has been recognised since 1999, and each year fans like to mark the occasion with parties as well as being treated to premieres, official events, and special releases.
"We're all Star Wars fans and May the 4th is generally quite a big day and I drive over The Orwell Bridge a couple of times a day and it kind of made sense really," Mr Harris said.
All the content created by 3D graphics, "just kind of came together nicely" and shone out between about 21:15 BST and 23:00.
"It looked much better than I thought it was going to," said Mr Harris.
He said he found a layby, set it up and "people were stopping by and taking photos and videos and asking us what it was all about, everyone was loving it as they went past".
"We didn't announce that we were doing it."
It was a "guerrilla projection" and he did not ask for permission, he added.
Mr Harris, who works across the UK and worldwide, and has projected onto the Houses of Parliament and Stonehenge, said other similar images would be projected onto the BT Tower in Martlesham at about 21:15 on Thursday, with the permission of BT.
