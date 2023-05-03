Life-sized King Charles model 'my gift' to Stowmarket

Sharon Kulesa sitting on a fence next to the King Charles model she made.Sharon Kulesa
It took Sharon Kulesa two days to make the model out of a mannequin, newspaper and tin foil

A life-sized model of the King displayed on a garden fence has had a "wonderful" response, its creator said.

Sharon Kulesa, from Stowmarket in Suffolk, spent two days making it from a mannequin, newspaper and tin foil.

Her previous creations depicting Queen Elizabeth II and Boris Johnson were so well-received she decided to create one to mark the King's coronation.

She said: "I was a bit worried I'd made his ears too big. But it raises a smile and it was my gift to the community."

Sharon Kulesa
She also made a "more flattering" bust for display in a local shop

"The reception I've received has been wonderful. The kids love it, people wave at it as they go by," she said.

"I love seeing people's reactions to him and it's something special to mark the event."

Ms Kulesa also made "a more flattering" bust of the King to display in the local opticians where she works and is already planning her next creation.

She said: "I think I'll have to do Suffolk legend Ed Sheeran."

Sharon Kulesa
The model has had a "wonderful" reception and "raises a smile" in the town

