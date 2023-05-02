Suffolk Paralympian's plea for drivers not to block paths
Paralympian Zoe Newson has appealed for drivers to stop parking on pavements after her sister, who is blind, has been unable to pass.
Ms Newson said her sister Lisa's guide dog would not allow her to walk on the road meaning she becomes stranded unless she can call for help.
She said some drivers where they live, in East Bergholt, Suffolk, have been abusive when confronted.
"I hope that people listen and think of others and not themselves," she said.
Lisa, 36, has become wary of going out because people parking on the path makes it difficult for her, Ms Newson said.
She said the problem was mainly on roads around the village primary school and neighbouring nursery, including Hadleigh Road, Elm Road and Gaston Street.
She has had to call her parents to get a lift home due to obstructed pavements when she should just be a few minutes walk from home, her sister added.
"It's not fair," said Ms Newson, who added that their parents had confronted drivers, who are usually on a school or nursery run, asking them to move but there had been mixed reactions.
Paralympic powerlifter Ms Newson said: "Sometimes people say sorry; sometimes they swear and say 'I'm not here long'.
"But in the four or five minutes [they are] dropping kids off, in that time my sister could be home."
"It's too long, if it's chucking it down etc. I don't get why have to. There's enough room to get cars down the street, it's not a narrow road, [there is ]no reason to park on the path."
Linda Hogarth, who chairs the Disability Forum Suffolk and is a wheelchair user, said the issue is not uncommon.
"It's just one issue that doesn't go away," she said.
"Anyone who is a wheelchair user or blind, uses a guide dog, or even mums with pushchairs and prams, are affected," she said.
Ms Hogarth said that a "lack of clear legislation" was a problem.
