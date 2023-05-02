Southwold harbour blaze was accidental, says fire service
- Published
An electrical fault caused a large blaze which damaged two fish and chip shops and fishermen's huts in a seaside town, the fire service said.
About 50 firefighters tackled flames at Blackshore Quay in Southwold, Suffolk, at 00:50 BST on Monday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said gas cylinders exploded and all wooden buildings were well alight when crews arrived.
It has said the blaze was accidental and was not being treated as arson.
In a Facebook post, Mrs T's Fish and Chips said it was "overwhelmed" by support following the incident and an online fundraising page had been set up.
No-one was injured in the fire.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.