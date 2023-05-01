Long Melford: Two die in crash between car and cement mixer lorry
Two people have died two days after their car was involved in a crash with a cement mixer lorry.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the B1064 Sudbury Road, Long Melford, at the roundabout junction with the A134, at 15:50 BST on Friday, Suffolk Police said.
A man and a woman in their 80s, the car's driver and passenger, had to be cut from the vehicle.
They were taken to hospital where they both died on Sunday.
The force has called for anyone with any information to contact them and for any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle to review the footage.
