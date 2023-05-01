Southwold: Fire rips through harbour after gas cylinders explode
About 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a seaside town after gas cylinders exploded.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Blackshore Quay in Southwold at 00:50 BST on Monday.
All wooden buildings were well alight and extensive damage has been caused to two fish and chip shops and eight fishermen's huts, the service said.
Fire crews are still at the scene and Ferry Road is closed off as investigations get under way.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire service has asked the public to avoid the area.
Staff at one of the shops affected said they were "completely heartbroken".
In a Facebook post, Mrs T's Fish and Chips said it was "not the news we wanted to get woken up to".
"We want to thank the Fire team for all their hard work throughout the night to put the blaze out," the post said.
