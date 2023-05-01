Southwold: Fire rips through harbour after gas cylinders explode

Fire at Blackshore Quay in SouthwoldAnnaLouise Walter/BBC
Firefighters were called to Blackshore Quay in Southwold at 00:50 BST

About 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a seaside town after gas cylinders exploded.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Blackshore Quay in Southwold at 00:50 BST on Monday.

All wooden buildings were well alight and extensive damage has been caused to two fish and chip shops and eight fishermen's huts, the service said.

Fire crews are still at the scene and Ferry Road is closed off as investigations get under way.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire service has asked the public to avoid the area.

AnnaLouise Walter/BBC
Extensive damage has been caused to two fish and chip shops including Mrs T's

Staff at one of the shops affected said they were "completely heartbroken".

In a Facebook post, Mrs T's Fish and Chips said it was "not the news we wanted to get woken up to".

"We want to thank the Fire team for all their hard work throughout the night to put the blaze out," the post said.

AnnaLouise Walter/BBC
The fire service said all wooden buildings were "well alight"

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.