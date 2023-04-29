Bury St Edmunds: Man's body found near car park unexplained, police say

A cordon remained in place on the land near the Ram Meadow car park on the edge of town

The death of a man, whose body was found near a car park, is being treated as unexplained, police have said.

Suffolk Constabulary said it was called to Ram Meadow car park in Bury St Edmunds just after 11:00 BST on Friday, following the discovery by a member of the public.

The force said the man was aged in his 20s.

An investigation is under way and a cordon remained in place on Saturday, detectives said.

