Claydon: Teenager dies in crash near Ipswich

Thornhill Road in ClaydonGoogle
The passenger died at the scene on Thornhill Road in Claydon

A teenager has died after a single-car crash near a town.

Police said officers were called at about 00:35 BST after the vehicle crashed on Thornhill Road in Claydon, near Ipswich.

Suffolk Constabulary said the female passenger died at the scene, and the driver, also a teenager, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has information about the crash is urged to contact the force.

