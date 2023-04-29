Claydon: Teenager dies in crash near Ipswich
- Published
A teenager has died after a single-car crash near a town.
Police said officers were called at about 00:35 BST after the vehicle crashed on Thornhill Road in Claydon, near Ipswich.
Suffolk Constabulary said the female passenger died at the scene, and the driver, also a teenager, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who has information about the crash is urged to contact the force.
