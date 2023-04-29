Ipswich firefighters tackle blaze at Turkish kebab restaurant

Firefighters tackle a blaze in IpswichSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Seven fire appliances were sent to the blaze in Ipswich

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze above a town centre kebab takeaway restaurant.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it sent seven crews to the Turkish Kebab Shop in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, after it was called at 21:00 BST on Friday.

The blaze spread to a neighbouring property but had been extinguished, it added.

The operation was scaled back at about midnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
