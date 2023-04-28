Bury St Edmunds mayor suspended by Tories following alleged assault
- Published
The town's mayor has been suspended by the Conservative Party following allegations he assaulted a bar doorman.
Peter Thompson has served two terms as mayor of Bury St Edmunds and had been a councillor for more than a decade.
Suffolk Police said two men received conditional cautions following an incident at the town's Gym Bar on 4 March.
Mr Thompson is now standing for re-election as a independent councillor in the town's Moreton Hall ward next week.
The doorman Matthew Tate, a 31-year-old Army veteran who suffered a brain injury during his second tour in Afghanistan, said he was shocked by what he saw as lenient treatment for an elected official.
In a statement, John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk District Council's Conservative group confirmed Mr Thompson's suspension, saying: "I can confirm that he has been suspended for breaching group rules pending further investigation."
Mr Thompson has been approached for comment.
As well as standing for re-election at the district council on Thursday, 4 May, he is also standing for re-election to Bury St Edmunds Town Council.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk