Ipswich: Two teenagers to face murder trial over stabbing

Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, NorfolkSuffolk Police
Two teenagers are to stand trial accused of a town centre murder.

Raymond James Quigley - known as James - was found collapsed outside shops on Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January, after being stabbed.

Alfie Hammett, 18, of Larkhill Rise, Rushmere St Andrew, and another 18-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both denied murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

They are due to stand trial from 10 July.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.

