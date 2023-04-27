Ipswich: Two teenagers to face murder trial over stabbing
Two teenagers are to stand trial accused of a town centre murder.
Raymond James Quigley - known as James - was found collapsed outside shops on Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January, after being stabbed.
Alfie Hammett, 18, of Larkhill Rise, Rushmere St Andrew, and another 18-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both denied murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.
They are due to stand trial from 10 July.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.
