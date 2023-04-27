Pakefield: Cause of 82-year-old woman's death still not known
- Published
The cause of death of an 82-year-old woman who died after a break-in at her home has not yet been established, police have said.
Joy Middleditch was found by her family, injured but conscious, in her bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk, on 25 March. She died on 27 March.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15 and from Lowestoft, were arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed until June.
A post-mortem examination was pending further inquiries, police said.
Officers from Suffolk Police were called to Ms Middleditch's home in Grayson Avenue at about 14:00 GMT after relatives found her lying on the floor.
She was said to have been found conscious and breathing but in a serious condition.
Ms Middleditch was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth where she died in the early hours of March 27.
A handbag that was stolen was recovered a short distance away on Nelson Road but her purse was missing, police said.
Ms Middleditch's family described her as a "strong, determined character who loved life and her dog".
