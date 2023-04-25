RAF Mildenhall: USAF base locked down amid shooter fears
- Published
A military base in Suffolk used by the US Air Force was locked down after reports of an "active shooter".
RAF Mildenhall, home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, locked down at 13:18 BST.
Part of the base was cleared but authorities found there was no shooter, officials confirmed.
Col Gene Jacobus, base commander, said he was "thankful for the quick reaction" of the airmen who responded to the situation.
RAF Mildenhall was conducting a "base readiness exercise" at the time and reports initially suggested it was related to the exercise.
However, after confirming the reports were not exercise related a "real-world lockdown" was implemented, the base said in a statement on social media.
No-one was injured, they added.
Col Jacobus said: "In this case we are thankful it was determined there was no active shooter.
"The safety of our personnel and families is always a priority and the base is committed to maintain a safe and secure environment."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk