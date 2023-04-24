Lowestoft Gull Wing parts arrive from the Netherlands
The latest sections of a £145m bridge that will provide a town with a long-awaited third water crossing have arrived.
They were delivered to the construction site for the Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on Sunday.
The new sections, which arrived on a barge from the Netherlands, will form part of the southern end of the bridge.
The project is due to be completed by December.
One of the steel sections was to be put in place on Monday, project leaders said.
A barge will return next month with two more pieces for the southern approach viaduct.
Last month, sections for the northern approach viaduct arrived in the town.
Crowds and photographers lined the quayside as the barge, with a tugboat at either end, inched past Lowestoft's Bascule Bridge and into Lake Lothing, transporting the sections that weighed a combined 400 tonnes.
The plans for the bridge over Lake Lothing were first approved by the county council in 2015.
The first steel section of the bridge, weighing 380 tonnes and delivered from Belgium, was installed in October.
The project has been part funded by the Department for Transport.
