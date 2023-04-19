Beccles Lido stops early swims after car park noise complaint
A lido has ended early morning swims after neighbours complained of noise coming from the car park.
Beccles Lido had been offering a trial of sessions beginning at 06:00 BST but ended it after three weeks after getting reports of slamming doors, idling engines and car radios playing.
The lido management said they wanted to "respect our neighbours" and "coexist happily".
Sessions will revert to normal with 07:00 being the first session.
The 06:00 sessions were being trialled after years of customers asking for an early enough slot to swim before work, the lido said.
General manger Matt Day said: "In the first two weeks of the trial we found them to be relatively well attended and saw some new faces. However, being in the residential area that we are, we must respect our neighbours.
"Their complaint centred around customers arriving in cars, then sitting with engines idling and radios playing before 6am while waiting for the time slot. While some considerately closed car doors, others were less considerate in slamming them loudly.
"On balance, and in neighbourly spirit, as we must coexist happily on such a small street which was designed for horse and cart rather than SUV, we have decided to end our 6am sessions.
"We are grateful of our neighbours' patience when it comes to noise and traffic jams due to our very small car park over our busy summer season and do not wish to bring an end to that goodwill," he added.
