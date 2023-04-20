Suffolk ewe who cried for stillborn lamb adopts orphan
A sheep which cried out for two days after her baby was stillborn has adopted an orphaned lamb, leaving farm staff "over the moon".
The Balwen ewe was so desperate to be a mum that she stole another lamb when hers died on 4 April, Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm said.
Staff reunited the baby with her mother, leaving the ewe bereft again.
She has adopted an orphaned lamb called Caesar, in what the Suffolk farm called an "incredible" twist of fate.
Caesar was born on 7 April and his mother died during the delivery, so farm staff decided to try and unite the pair.
Farm manager Kate Ockleton said it was "unheard of" for a ewe to accept another lamb several days after giving birth.
"This only works normally if the lamb is placed with the foster mother during or straight after she has given birth to her own," she said.
"We cover them in her birth fluid so she will accept the lamb and think it is hers.
"It's just incredible that she has accepted Caesar several days after giving birth. Their bond is already so strong."
Ms Ockleton said the ewe had cried for two whole days after her baby died during the delivery.
"It was heartbreaking, she was constantly calling out to her baby. She just wanted to be a mother so much.
"She adores Caesar. It means she is less likely to get mastitis because she is feeding him and it's so much better for Caesar to have a mother."
Caesar is a Border Leicester lamb which is a much larger breed then his new mother and he will soon be the same height, so he has figured out the best way to feed is to lie down, she added.