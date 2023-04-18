Great Waldingfield: Man killed daughter and wife who wanted to leave, court told
A man allegedly murdered his wife and their daughter after finding out his wife planned to leave him.
Peter Nash, 46, is accused of killing Jillu Nash, 43, and Louise Nash, 12, who were found dead at home on the Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
A post-mortem examination found Louise had been stabbed in the abdomen and her mother died from pressure to the neck.
Mr Nash, of the same address, denies murder and is representing himself.
Prosecutor David Josse told Ipswich Crown Court Mrs Nash had been preparing to leave her husband for a work colleague whom she had started a relationship with.
He said the defendant and his wife had a "difficult and unhappy marriage".
The pair's relationship had broken down and Mr Nash, who was made redundant in 2020, was the main carer for their autistic, non-verbal daughter.
Mr Josse said Mrs Nash had recorded some conversations with her husband and that in one in August 2022 he called her "a schemer who caused chaos to gain attention".
Police went to the family home when Mrs Nash failed to turn up for work and Louise did not attend school.
Officers noticed a gas smell so called the fire service who entered and found Mrs Nash in the living room, while Louise was found on a bed, covered by a bedsheet.
Mr Josse said the defendant was next to his daughter and had suffered "a number of superficial... cumulatively serious stab wounds and was still in possession of a knife".
The jury heard how Mr Nash "had to be disarmed by police with a Taser".
Mrs Nash had been "asphyxiated with the aid of a T-shirt stuffed in her mouth", added Mr Josse.
During a psychiatric assessment prosecutors said Mr Nash, "told them he had been angry with his wife, confronted her with a picture of her with another man".
He then killed his wife and daughter and "tried to kill himself", Mr Josse said.
The trial, due to last six weeks, continues.
