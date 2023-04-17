Controlled explosion held at Cavenham Heath Nature Reserve
- Published
A controlled explosion was carried out after a device, thought to be a corroded mortar shell, was found at a nature reserve.
Suffolk police was called to Cavenham Heath Nature Reserve, Tuddenham St Mary, about 15:00 BST on Sunday after a member of public reported the find.
Police said the device was between 3in (8cm) and 4in (10cm) long.
The bomb disposal team from Colchester carried out a controlled explosion just before 19:00, a police spokesman added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.