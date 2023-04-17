Controlled explosion held at Cavenham Heath Nature Reserve

Police cars at Cavenham Heath Nature Reserve, SuffolkSuffolk Police
A member of the public called the police at about 15:00 BST on Sunday after finding the device

A controlled explosion was carried out after a device, thought to be a corroded mortar shell, was found at a nature reserve.

Suffolk police was called to Cavenham Heath Nature Reserve, Tuddenham St Mary, about 15:00 BST on Sunday after a member of public reported the find.

Police said the device was between 3in (8cm) and 4in (10cm) long.

The bomb disposal team from Colchester carried out a controlled explosion just before 19:00, a police spokesman added.

Suffolk Police
The controlled explosion to place just before 19:00 BST on Sunday

