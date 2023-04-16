Multiple sclerosis: Body suit helps Ipswich man to walk unaided
- Published
A man who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis almost a decade ago has been able to walk unaided for the first time in five years after trying a specialist body suit.
Rory Marriott, who helped bring Parkrun to Suffolk, relies on his mobility scooter or wheelchair to get around.
He was able to take his first unaided steps after testing a suit that sends electrical stimulation to muscles.
Mr Marriott, from Ipswich, said it had left him and his wife "in tears".
He is fundraising online for £6,500 to continue the trial and to eventually buy his own suit. He has already raised half of the amount.
Mr Marriott was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.
He used to be a keen duathlete, combining running and cycling, an active footballer and said, "you name the sport and in all likelihood I was probably involved in it".
But as his condition progressed, he became unable to walk unassisted.
He said when he read about the suit, known as a Mollii suit, he had to try it to see how it could help him.
The 55-year-old said he noticed a difference within 20 minutes when he was able to move his left foot without manually assisting it with his hands.
After an hour he said he was able to get up from sitting to standing and he was able to walk along a set of parallel bars.
"Those experiences continued for the next two days - and for the first time in at least five years, I was able to walk unaided," he said.
"It was the first time for absolutely ages where I saw there was a bit of light switched on that said 'things can get better'."