What is at stake in Suffolk's local elections?
The people chosen to be local councillors have a lot of power, with responsibility for about 140 important functions.
That includes emptying the bins, deciding where new homes are built, looking after the homeless and maintaining parks and public spaces.
While for some people local government is probably not the most exciting of subjects, it plays a big part in everyone's lives.
There are elections taking place on all five councils in Suffolk this year and in some places there could be some interesting battles.
After several years of tough elections, the county is not as "blue" as it used to be.
The Conservatives comfortably control East and West Suffolk councils but Babergh is in no overall control, with the Tories having to share power with a group of independents.
It is a similar story in Mid Suffolk where they are running the council with the help of an independent councillor - and the chairman's casting vote.
The Greens, the main opposition in Mid Suffolk, have made this one of their main targets in the country.
These two councils are likely to be the main battlegrounds in Suffolk, where a good result for the Conservatives could see them take overall control.
But for the opposition parties there is a chance to become the largest party on both authorities, or even be in full control.
Labour has always struggled in Suffolk, particularly since Waveney became part of the new East Suffolk council.
The one exception is Ipswich where the party has held the council comfortably for the last 12 years - and with only a third of its seats being contested, it should continue to do so after 4 May.
But if the party is serious about winning the next general election it will want to be making gains not just in its traditional strongholds but across the county.
Because these are local elections, the candidates will try to focus on local issues and in Suffolk there are some big talking points.
The development of Sizewell C and the so-called "energy coast", as well as the impact of the new Felixstowe Freeport, could affect the outcome in several seats.
But with the cost of living top of many people's concerns, national issues are likely to influence how many people vote.
This is the biggest test of public opinion since the last general election in 2019 and a lot has happened since then.
It is also a year or so away from the next general election, so all the parties will be poring over these results.
