Hempnall strawberry farm given approval for expansion
- Published
Plans for extensive expansion of a strawberry farm have been approved, despite objections claiming it would destroy the "tranquillity" of the area.
The further development of Spring Farm in Hempnall, Norfolk, was given the go-ahead by South Norfolk Council (SNC).
It will see the erection of some 16 acres of additional glasshouse and a further seven acres of polytunnels.
The scheme is expected to produce around 750 tonnes of strawberries every year.
Neighbours had called on SNC's planning committee to reject the application, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
David Hook, chairman of Hempnall Parish Council, argued the application would increase traffic and light pollution, while also hurting the appearance of the area.
He said: "It will transform green fields into what is essentially an industrial site.
Mr Hook added it would also "have negative impacts on drainage in an area which historically has big problems with drainage."
But applicant, Sean Charlton, said: "The lighting of the site will be improved with modern LED downlighters and the new glasshouse screened, the lighting does not affect the wildlife as confirmed in the ecology report."
He insisted no extra staff will be needed because the site will be made more efficient and easier to manage and extra traffic would be negligible.
The committee was split on the scheme with some highlighting the need for British-grown fruit and others expressing concern about the lack of employment benefit to the area.
The application was approved five for to four against.
