Easton Farm Park celebrates birth of Suffolk punch filly

The newly born filly at Easton Farm Park is yet to be named

A farm is celebrating the birth of Suffolk punch filly which it said would help boost its bid to protect the breed's future.

Easton Farm Park, near Woodbridge, Suffolk, said the foal was born on 6 April.

Suffolk punch horses are classified as "critically endangered" by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

The farm said it was "absolutely thrilled" to announce the filly's arrival.

"Suffolk punches are classified as a critically endangered breed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, with less than 75 female horses left in the UK and fewer than 300 left in the world.

"We have a breeding programme here at Easton to protect these gentle giants' future," it said.

The number of female Suffolk punch horses is said to be fewer than 75 in the UK and only 300 in the world

The farm said the filly was yet to be named and her mother Ruby was "doing well".

According to Suffolk Horse Society (SHS), there are fewer than 500 purebred Suffolk punch horses in the UK, making them more endangered than the giant panda.

