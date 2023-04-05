Banksy mural in Lowestoft removed from wall of house
A mural painted by Banksy on the side of a house has been removed, prompting fears it has been sold.
The seagull mural appeared on a house in Lowestoft, Suffolk, in August 2021.
In February, scaffolding and covers appeared at the wall, but the town's mayor Alan Green said he had been reassured it was not being removed.
On Tuesday night a large crane appeared to lift the mural away from the house on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way, with police also present.
The mural was one of three painted in Lowestoft as part of Banksy's Great British Spraycation collection across Norfolk and Suffolk.
It was originally painted next to a skip containing strips of insulation to represent chips, but that was removed to deter fly-tipping.
Last month, Mr Green said he had been reassured the wall had not been covered up in order for the mural to be removed.
He said he had been told by builders it was instead to carry out work to stabilise the wall.
A spokesman for Lowestoft Town Council said the authority had "discovered that the Banksy Seagull mural has been removed overnight".
He added: "The artwork has been a draw to tourists and a talking point for Lowestoft on the national stage.
"However, the building is privately owned so Lowestoft Town Council has no jurisdiction on the building or any further information of the intentions of the owner."
A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "While we are naturally disappointed by the reported removal of the Banksy seagull from the side of a building in Lowestoft, it is ultimately the right of the owner to make decisions about their own property, and we acknowledge that Banksy works, by their nature, may not always be permanent features.
"We remain grateful for the attention that Banksy has brought to Lowestoft - a town with a burgeoning arts and cultural scene that will continue to go from strength to strength."
The BBC has tried to contact the building's owner for comment.
