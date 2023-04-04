Ferrari F40 supercar worth more than £1m seized by police
A supercar worth in excess of £1m has been seized by police because it was being driven without insurance.
The driver of the Ferrari F40 was pulled over in Tom Crisp Way, Lowestoft, Suffolk.
Posting on Facebook, police said: "Following a few checks turns out this really expensive car which was recently purchased, did not have any insurance… oh man bad times."
The car was seized and the driver reported for having no insurance.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "The vehicle was removed by a recovery company and the driver is able to get it back once they prove a policy of insurance has been bought.
"They also have to pay a £150 recovery fee and daily storage costs until they collect it."
The car was seized on Friday morning.
According to Ferrari's website, the F40 was first built in 1987 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ferrari car production.
Its full-width wing was "the ultimate 80s power statement" and only 1,311 were made, the company said.
It has a top speed of 201mph (324km/h).
The cars regularly sell for more than £1m with some examples fetching in excess of £2m.
