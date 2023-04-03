Haverhill £8m cocaine haul: Romanian man denies involvement
A man is to stand trial on drugs charges after cocaine with an estimated street value of £8m was found in a lorry container.
Suffolk Police was called to Iceni Way, Haverhill, at 10:50 GMT on 3 March, finding 80 packages of the drug.
At Ipswich Crown Court, Vitali Macari, 48, of Iasi, Romania, denied being concerned in carrying, concealing or dealing cocaine, with intent to evade prohibition on importing.
He was remanded in custody.
His trial has been listed for 14 August.
